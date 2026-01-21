Left Menu

DYFI Protests Against RSS Song at Kerala Temple Festival

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest against the singing of the RSS's prayer song during the Kannadiparamba Sree Muthappan temple festival in Kerala's Kannur. The activists condemned the performance, highlighting concerns over communal influences in temple events, and vowed to resist such agendas vigorously.

Visuals from the perfomance at Sree Muthappan Temple, Mayyil in Kannur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking demonstration of dissent, activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested against the singing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 'gana geetham,' or prayer song, at a temple festival in Mayyil, Kerala. The episode occurred on January 19 during a celebration at the Kannadiparamba Sree Muthappan temple.

The DYFI accused the festival's committee of advancing an 'RSS-backed agenda' by allowing the song, asserting it is part of a larger scheme to politicize temple festivals. The federation's press communiqué condemned the integration of such songs into temple-related festivities, suggesting they serve as tools for the RSS to assert its ideological influence.

Urging public vigilance against what they termed attempts by 'communal forces' to implant their ideology, the DYFI committed to organizing formidable protests to counter these efforts. The protest saw participation from prominent local leaders, and the demonstration concluded with addresses by key figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

