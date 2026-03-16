India's Struggle: Energy Woes and Foreign Influence

During a parliamentary discourse, CPI(M) MP John Brittas voiced concern over India's foreign policy and domestic issues, citing US influence through a 30-day waiver for Russian oil purchases as humiliating.

He highlighted an ongoing LPG crisis severely impacting industries, questioning whether the Centre is aware of the restaurant closures and further alleged hoarding.

Pointing to the West Asian conflict, Brittas criticized India's silent stance, questioned the Centre's fund allocations to Kerala, and challenged the sincerity of the Appropriation Bill's resource distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)