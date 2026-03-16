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India's Struggle: Energy Woes and Foreign Influence

CPI(M) MP John Brittas criticized foreign influence on India's oil purchases and highlighted domestic issues during a parliamentary discussion. He pointed out the LPG crisis, conflict in West Asia, and alleged central financial control. Brittas accused the Centre of blocking funds for Kerala and questioned India's international stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:53 IST
India's Struggle: Energy Woes and Foreign Influence
John Brittas
  • Country:
  • India

During a parliamentary discourse, CPI(M) MP John Brittas voiced concern over India's foreign policy and domestic issues, citing US influence through a 30-day waiver for Russian oil purchases as humiliating.

He highlighted an ongoing LPG crisis severely impacting industries, questioning whether the Centre is aware of the restaurant closures and further alleged hoarding.

Pointing to the West Asian conflict, Brittas criticized India's silent stance, questioned the Centre's fund allocations to Kerala, and challenged the sincerity of the Appropriation Bill's resource distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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