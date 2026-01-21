Left Menu

Fiery Skies: Ukraine's Drone Warfare Targets Russia's Energy Heart

A Ukrainian drone triggered a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region. While no injuries or damage were reported, the incident marks a continuation of Kyiv's push to disrupt Russia's energy infrastructure. In retaliation, Moscow intensifies its attacks on Ukraine's power system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:37 IST
Fiery Skies: Ukraine's Drone Warfare Targets Russia's Energy Heart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region due to fragments from a Ukrainian drone, local emergency officials confirmed on Wednesday. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the fire was swiftly extinguished, leaving no damage behind.

This incident is part of Ukraine's ongoing effort to degrade Russia's energy infrastructure, as the Afipsky refinery, a frequent drone target, processed a significant 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil last year. Meanwhile, Moscow's winter offensive against Ukraine's power systems continues as intensity heightens on the battlefield.

In separate attacks, Ukrainian drones struck southern Russian towns, injuring 11 people and necessitating evacuations. This increasing drone warfare highlights the relentless hostilities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

 India
2
Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

 India
3
Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

 Global
4
Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026