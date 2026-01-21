Fiery Skies: Ukraine's Drone Warfare Targets Russia's Energy Heart
A Ukrainian drone triggered a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region. While no injuries or damage were reported, the incident marks a continuation of Kyiv's push to disrupt Russia's energy infrastructure. In retaliation, Moscow intensifies its attacks on Ukraine's power system.
A fire erupted at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region due to fragments from a Ukrainian drone, local emergency officials confirmed on Wednesday. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the fire was swiftly extinguished, leaving no damage behind.
This incident is part of Ukraine's ongoing effort to degrade Russia's energy infrastructure, as the Afipsky refinery, a frequent drone target, processed a significant 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil last year. Meanwhile, Moscow's winter offensive against Ukraine's power systems continues as intensity heightens on the battlefield.
In separate attacks, Ukrainian drones struck southern Russian towns, injuring 11 people and necessitating evacuations. This increasing drone warfare highlights the relentless hostilities between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
