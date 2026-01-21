Left Menu

Dhanlaxmi Bank's Profit Surges in Q3 FY26

Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a 20.3% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 23.88 crore for Q3 FY26, up from Rs 19.85 crore a year ago. The bank's total income increased to Rs 456 crore, and gross NPAs improved significantly. Shares, however, dipped slightly on the BSE.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has announced a notable 20.3% increase in its net profit for the third quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 23.88 crore. This growth marks a rise from the Rs 19.85 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year.

In its recent regulatory filing, the bank highlighted a significant boost in total income, which climbed to Rs 456 crore for the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 377 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Furthermore, improvements were seen in the bank's asset management with gross non-performing assets declining to 2.36% of gross advances from an earlier 3.53% a year ago. Despite these positive outcomes, shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank experienced a slight dip, trading at Rs 24.59 apiece, down 1.36% on the BSE.

