Mega Corporation Joins Forces with RFSDL for Tech-Driven Salary Advances

Mega Corporation, a non-banking finance company, has announced its collaboration with Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery (RFSDL) to introduce a technology-driven salary-linked advance programme for government employees.

The programme utilizes Mega Corporation's digital lending platform, Lendingo, to offer regulated, transparent advances integrated with payroll systems, signifying the company's entry into government-backed financial infrastructure.

This initiative is designed to provide seamless digital access to short-term credit for government employees, ensuring compliance and transparency, as well as addressing liquidity needs in emergencies or unforeseen expenses.

