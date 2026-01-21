Mega Corporation Joins Forces with RFSDL for Tech-Driven Salary Advances
Mega Corporation partners with Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery to launch a tech-driven, salary-linked advance program using its digital lending platform, Lendingo. This initiative aims to provide government employees with transparent, short-term credit access, enhancing financial resilience against unexpected expenses.
Mega Corporation, a non-banking finance company, has announced its collaboration with Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery (RFSDL) to introduce a technology-driven salary-linked advance programme for government employees.
The programme utilizes Mega Corporation's digital lending platform, Lendingo, to offer regulated, transparent advances integrated with payroll systems, signifying the company's entry into government-backed financial infrastructure.
This initiative is designed to provide seamless digital access to short-term credit for government employees, ensuring compliance and transparency, as well as addressing liquidity needs in emergencies or unforeseen expenses.
