Left Menu

Mega Corporation Joins Forces with RFSDL for Tech-Driven Salary Advances

Mega Corporation partners with Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery to launch a tech-driven, salary-linked advance program using its digital lending platform, Lendingo. This initiative aims to provide government employees with transparent, short-term credit access, enhancing financial resilience against unexpected expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mega Corporation, a non-banking finance company, has announced its collaboration with Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery (RFSDL) to introduce a technology-driven salary-linked advance programme for government employees.

The programme utilizes Mega Corporation's digital lending platform, Lendingo, to offer regulated, transparent advances integrated with payroll systems, signifying the company's entry into government-backed financial infrastructure.

This initiative is designed to provide seamless digital access to short-term credit for government employees, ensuring compliance and transparency, as well as addressing liquidity needs in emergencies or unforeseen expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canara HSBC Life's Q3 Earnings: A Profit Decline Amid Revenue Surge

Canara HSBC Life's Q3 Earnings: A Profit Decline Amid Revenue Surge

 India
2
Mumbai Set to Host Global Business Collaboration Hub with LIBF Expo 2026

Mumbai Set to Host Global Business Collaboration Hub with LIBF Expo 2026

 India
3
Transforming Cancer Care: Dr. Syed's Impact in Eastern India

Transforming Cancer Care: Dr. Syed's Impact in Eastern India

 United States
4
UK Confident in US Trade Deal Amid Tensions Over Greenland

UK Confident in US Trade Deal Amid Tensions Over Greenland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026