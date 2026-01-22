Evacuations in Belgorod Amid Ammunition Scare
In Belgorod, authorities evacuated residents from high-rise apartments after ammunition landed and formed a large crater. Officials prioritized safety, organizing evacuations around the affected area. The incident highlighted ongoing tensions in the region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as experts worked to neutralize the potential threat.
Authorities in Belgorod evacuated residents from high-rise apartments on Wednesday due to ammunition landing in a city street, creating a sizable crater.
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the involvement of Defence Ministry explosives experts and emphasized resident safety through organized evacuations.
Photos shared on Telegram depicted the crater, while Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov oversaw logistics, urging completion of explosive assessments before deeming the area safe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
