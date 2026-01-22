Evacuations in Belgorod Amid Ammunition Scare

Authorities in Belgorod evacuated residents from high-rise apartments on Wednesday due to ammunition landing in a city street, creating a sizable crater.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the involvement of Defence Ministry explosives experts and emphasized resident safety through organized evacuations.

Photos shared on Telegram depicted the crater, while Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov oversaw logistics, urging completion of explosive assessments before deeming the area safe.

