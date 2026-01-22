Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global shares made a comeback on Wednesday following Tuesday's selloff, as investors responded positively to President Donald Trump's announcement of a framework for a future deal over Greenland. Trump's statement, made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, indicated a halt on impending U.S. tariffs, calming market nerves.

Wall Street showed notable gains with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq rising over 1% each. Experts suggest this positive shift is due to reduced uncertainty, crediting Trump's non-confrontational message from Davos and the potential framework with NATO over Greenland for easing investor concerns.

In parallel, the global bond market experienced fluctuations, influenced by geopolitical concerns and Japanese government spending forecasts. Furthermore, Europe awaits an emergency EU summit, highlighting the tense U.S.-EU trade relations. As these financial landscapes evolve, oil prices and currency markets also reflected cautious optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)