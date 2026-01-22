Fujiyama Power Systems Boosts Solar Future with 1GW Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Fujiyama Power Systems has announced the commencement of a significant milestone with the commissioning of a 1 gigawatt capacity solar cell plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. This project, aimed at enhancing the company's in-house manufacturing capabilities, marks a serious investment of Rs 300 crore.

By integrating solar cell production within, Fujiyama is setting the stage for a more self-reliant operation, reducing its dependence on imported cells. The government has been motivating solar industry players to cultivate local manufacturing prowess to minimize import reliance.

The new plant, which was completed in just six months, is set to produce mono perc DCR series solar cells. These developments align with government initiatives that support domestic solar production, ensuring a fortified supply chain for Fujiyama's solar panel operations.