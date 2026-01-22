Left Menu

Fujiyama Power Systems Boosts Solar Future with 1GW Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Fujiyama Power Systems has commissioned a 1GW solar cell plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. The Rs 300 crore facility aims to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and reduce import reliance. The new capacity will be used for internal purposes, enhancing integration across the solar panel value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:43 IST
Fujiyama Power Systems Boosts Solar Future with 1GW Plant in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Fujiyama Power Systems has announced the commencement of a significant milestone with the commissioning of a 1 gigawatt capacity solar cell plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. This project, aimed at enhancing the company's in-house manufacturing capabilities, marks a serious investment of Rs 300 crore.

By integrating solar cell production within, Fujiyama is setting the stage for a more self-reliant operation, reducing its dependence on imported cells. The government has been motivating solar industry players to cultivate local manufacturing prowess to minimize import reliance.

The new plant, which was completed in just six months, is set to produce mono perc DCR series solar cells. These developments align with government initiatives that support domestic solar production, ensuring a fortified supply chain for Fujiyama's solar panel operations.

TRENDING

1
Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

 Global
2
Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

 India
3
Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

 Denmark
4
Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026