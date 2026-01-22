Progress in Peace Talks: Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Davos

Significant strides have been made in the Ukraine peace talks, according to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The negotiations have narrowed down to one final issue that remains to be resolved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has altered his plans and will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos.

Zelenskiy originally decided against attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, citing an ongoing energy crisis in Ukraine caused by Russian airstrikes on power infrastructure. Zelenskiy stated his attendance would depend on a potential agreement with Trump, focusing on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction financing.

Despite these initial reservations, Trump confirmed that he will convene with Zelenskiy in Davos. Parallel discussions, involving U.S. envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled later with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The aim is to finalize a strategy to resolve Europe's most lethal conflict since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)