Progress in Peace Talks: Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Davos
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who initially opted to remain in Kyiv due to an energy crisis, changed his plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos. The discussions focus on ending the conflict and securing reconstruction aid.
Significant strides have been made in the Ukraine peace talks, according to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The negotiations have narrowed down to one final issue that remains to be resolved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has altered his plans and will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos.
Zelenskiy originally decided against attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, citing an ongoing energy crisis in Ukraine caused by Russian airstrikes on power infrastructure. Zelenskiy stated his attendance would depend on a potential agreement with Trump, focusing on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction financing.
Despite these initial reservations, Trump confirmed that he will convene with Zelenskiy in Davos. Parallel discussions, involving U.S. envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled later with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The aim is to finalize a strategy to resolve Europe's most lethal conflict since World War Two.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump’s Ambitious Board of Peace: Global Influence or Coercion?
US President Donald Trump greets 'so many friends' and 'a few enemies', as he starts his speech at WEF annual meet in Davos.
We have done a wonderful job in last 12 months: US President Donald Trump at WEF annual meet in Davos.
I'm meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and I think we are reasonably close to a deal to end war: Donald Trump in Davos.
We are raising taxes on foreign nations to recover damages they have caused: Donald Trump at WEF annual meet in Davos.