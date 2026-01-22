Left Menu

Indian Bank Reports Robust Q3 Profit Growth

Indian Bank reported a 7.33% increase in net profit for Q3 2025, reaching Rs 3,061 crore. The bank's net interest income rose by 7.5%, while provisions and contingencies decreased. The gross NPA improved to 2.23%, and total deposits grew significantly. Shares rose by 3.25% on BSE.

Indian Bank has announced a robust 7.33% growth in its net profit for the third quarter of 2025, achieving Rs 3,061 crore compared to Rs 2,852 crore in the same period the previous year.

The public sector bank witnessed a 7.5% increase in net interest income, amounting to Rs 6,896 crore, while its total income soared to Rs 19,663 crore from Rs 17,912 crore in Q3 of FY25. Significant improvements in financial health were observed with provisions and contingencies dropping to Rs 857 crore and gross NPAs bettering to 2.23% from the earlier 3.26%.

Additionally, total deposits recorded a substantial 12.62% growth, reaching Rs 7,90,923 crore. In a positive response to the financial performance, Indian Bank's shares appreciated by 3.25%, trading at Rs 876.50 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

