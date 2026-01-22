Indian Bank Profit Surge: A Closer Look at Q3 Success
Indian Bank reported a 7.33% rise in net profit to Rs 3,061 crore for Q3 of FY26, alongside a 7.50% increase in net interest income. The bank's income and total deposits also surged, while gross NPAs showed improvement. Shares rose 3.25% on the BSE.
Indian Bank has announced a notable financial performance for the third quarter ending December 2025, showcasing a 7.33% increase in net profit, totaling Rs 3,061 crore. This reflects a strong recovery from the previous year's figure of Rs 2,852 crore.
The public sector bank's net interest income also witnessed growth, increasing by 7.50% to Rs 6,896 crore compared to the same quarter last year. Alongside this, total income rose significantly to Rs 19,663 crore from Rs 17,912 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.
Significant improvements in asset quality were recorded, with gross NPAs decreasing to 2.23% compared to 3.26% last year, and a reduction in provisions and contingencies. Indian Bank's shares have responded positively, evidenced by a 3.25% gain on the BSE, as deposits also showed robust growth.
