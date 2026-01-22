Left Menu

Justice Demands Echo in Manipur: Women Protest for Kuki-Zomi Victims

In Manipur’s Churachandpur district, women demonstrated, urging Prime Minister Modi to provide justice for Kuki-Zomi victims of sexual violence and murder. The protest followed the death of a Kuki woman linked to previous trauma from gang rape. They demand arrests, prosecutions, and recognition of these crimes as crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant display of solidarity, women gathered in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure justice for the Kuki-Zomi victims of heinous crimes, including sexual violence and murder.

The protest, organized by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), follows the tragic death of a Kuki woman allegedly linked to trauma from a gang rape two years ago, highlighting the ongoing ethnic strife in the region.

With at least 29 Kuki-Zomi women killed from May 2023 to November 2024, demonstrators demand immediate arrests and otherwise equitable measures, while emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive investigations and the recognition of these acts as crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

