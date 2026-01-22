Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Surge Amid Eased Tariff Threats

U.S. stocks saw an upward trend on Thursday, reaching towards record highs. This movement followed President Trump's decision to reduce tariff threats on Europe. New data also suggested a strong U.S. economy, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experiencing notable rises at the opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:13 IST
On Thursday, U.S. stocks opened with an upward trajectory, inching closer to all-time highs. This rise comes after President Donald Trump scaled back the threat of imposing tariffs on European countries.

The optimism in the market is further bolstered by new data signifying a resilient U.S. economy, prompting investor confidence.

As the trading began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.81%, the S&P 500 rose by 0.70%, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.97% surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

