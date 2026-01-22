U.S. Stock Markets Surge Amid Eased Tariff Threats
U.S. stocks saw an upward trend on Thursday, reaching towards record highs. This movement followed President Trump's decision to reduce tariff threats on Europe. New data also suggested a strong U.S. economy, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experiencing notable rises at the opening.
