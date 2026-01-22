U.S. Stock Markets Surge Amid Eased Tariff Threats

On Thursday, U.S. stocks opened with an upward trajectory, inching closer to all-time highs. This rise comes after President Donald Trump scaled back the threat of imposing tariffs on European countries.

The optimism in the market is further bolstered by new data signifying a resilient U.S. economy, prompting investor confidence.

As the trading began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.81%, the S&P 500 rose by 0.70%, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.97% surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)