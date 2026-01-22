Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump's Strategic Dialogue on Security and Recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions in Davos focused on security guarantees and a plan for Ukraine's post-war recovery. They also examined the sequence required to transition ongoing discussions into effective negotiations for ending the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST
Zelenskiy and Trump's Strategic Dialogue on Security and Recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in strategic discussions in Davos, emphasizing the necessity of security guarantees and outlining a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's post-war recovery.

The diplomatic exchange also centered on evaluating the strategic steps necessary to convert ongoing dialogues into substantive negotiations, aimed at resolving Ukraine's enduring conflict.

This meeting underscores the international dimension of Ukraine's challenges and the pivotal role of U.S. support in seeking peace and rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

 India
2
Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

 Global
3
Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

 India
4
IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026