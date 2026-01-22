Zelenskiy and Trump's Strategic Dialogue on Security and Recovery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions in Davos focused on security guarantees and a plan for Ukraine's post-war recovery. They also examined the sequence required to transition ongoing discussions into effective negotiations for ending the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in strategic discussions in Davos, emphasizing the necessity of security guarantees and outlining a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's post-war recovery.
The diplomatic exchange also centered on evaluating the strategic steps necessary to convert ongoing dialogues into substantive negotiations, aimed at resolving Ukraine's enduring conflict.
This meeting underscores the international dimension of Ukraine's challenges and the pivotal role of U.S. support in seeking peace and rebuilding efforts.
