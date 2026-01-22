French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues

In a decisive move to curb Russian oil revenues, the French navy intercepted a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean, earning praise from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He described the interception as 'exactly the kind of resolve needed' to deter funding for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of taking further action by not just apprehending these vessels, but also confiscating and selling the oil they transport. He raised this point on the social media platform, X, hinting at broader economic measures to undermine Russian wartime finance capabilities.

The interdiction of the sanctioned vessel symbolizes a crucial tactic within the broader strategy of economic sanctions and diplomatic pressures aimed at de-escalating the war in Ukraine.

