French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy applauds France's navy for intercepting a sanctioned Russian tanker in the Mediterranean, marking a significant step in cutting off Russian oil revenues that fuel the war against Ukraine. He suggests going further by confiscating and selling the oil from such tankers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a decisive move to curb Russian oil revenues, the French navy intercepted a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean, earning praise from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He described the interception as 'exactly the kind of resolve needed' to deter funding for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of taking further action by not just apprehending these vessels, but also confiscating and selling the oil they transport. He raised this point on the social media platform, X, hinting at broader economic measures to undermine Russian wartime finance capabilities.

The interdiction of the sanctioned vessel symbolizes a crucial tactic within the broader strategy of economic sanctions and diplomatic pressures aimed at de-escalating the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

