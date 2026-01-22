Left Menu

Assam Rifles Thwart Narcotics and Foreign Currency Smuggling in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles successfully intercepted narcotics and foreign currency smuggling operations in Mizoram. Troops seized 2.057 kilograms of heroin valued at 15.42 crores and apprehended five individuals with Burmese Kyat totaling 3,46,07,000. The operations underscore Assam Rifles' commitment to eradicating drug menace and securing the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Assam Rifles, relying on credible intelligence about narcotics trafficking in the Diltalang area of Champhai district, established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP). Alert troops intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler, but the driver and passenger fled, as highlighted in an official release on Tuesday.

Upon thorough inspection of the vehicle, troops recovered 2.057 kilograms of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately 15.42 crores, along with a mobile phone. These items were handed over to the Champhai Police Department for detailed investigation and necessary legal procedures.

This successful operation signifies Assam Rifles' unwavering resolve to combat narcotic smuggling and highlights their role in securing the Indo-Myanmar border, fostering a drug-free Mizoram. The troops remain committed to eradicating the drug menace from the region.

In a related operation, five individuals involved in illegal foreign currency transportation were apprehended by Assam Rifles, as noted in an official release on Wednesday. Troops recovered Burmese Kyat worth 3,46,07,000, detaining three Myanmarese and two Indians.

Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched another MVCP at a road junction in Laki, Siaha District, Mizoram, intercepting two vehicles at around 8 pm. The individuals apprehended were identified as 'Daw Oo Ma Thin' (50), 'Dawe Shwe Win' (63), 'Daw Kyaut Khine' (21), 'Lalhariatpuia' (37), and 'Tumzasanga' (34).

The three women from Myanmar and two men from India, along with the seized foreign currency, were handed over to the Tuipang Police Station, Siaha District, for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

