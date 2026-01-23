U.S. Weighs Complete Troop Withdrawal from Syria

Washington is reportedly considering a full withdrawal of American troops from Syria, according to the Wall Street Journal. U.S. officials have hinted at this significant military move that could reshape regional strategies.

While these discussions are underway in Washington, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report's details.

The potential withdrawal underscores shifting U.S. policy dynamics, with substantial implications for the ongoing conflict in Syria and broader Middle East geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)