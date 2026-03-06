Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Sandy Alcantara deals as Marlins beat Astros

Former National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara struck ​out four and retired all nine batters he faced on Thursday to help the Miami Marlins post ​a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros at Jupiter, Fla. Alcantara threw 31 ‌of ​his 43 pitches for strikes at the outset of a contest in which five Miami pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout and 13 strikeouts. Alcantara was the NL's top pitcher in 2022 before a major arm injury helped derail him in recent seasons.

Senators acquire Warren Foegele from Kings for draft pick

The Los Angeles Kings traded forward Warren ‌Foegele to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The clubs also swapped conditional third-round picks in 2026.

Astros SS Jeremy Pena fractures finger playing for Dominican Republic

Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pena fractured the tip of his right ring finger during an exhibition game between his host Dominican Republic team and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Pena, 28, traveled from Santo Domingo to see a hand specialist on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla. ‌The Astros announced the diagnosis and said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Red Wings add veteran F David Perron from Senators for draft pick

The Ottawa Senators traded veteran forward David Perron to the Detroit Red Wings on ‌Thursday in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Perron, 37, registered 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games for the Senators this season. He is in the final year of a two-year, $8 million contract.

Former Packers exec Bob Harlan dies at 89

Bob Harlan, the former Green Bay Packers president and CEO who helped steer the franchise into sustained contention, died Thursday at age 89, the team announced. Harlan spent almost four decades with the organization (1971-2008), serving as president and CEO from 1989 until his retirement in January 2008. His legacy is built ⁠on two major, ​franchise-defining decisions: hiring Ron Wolf as general manager in 1991, ⁠then later choosing Ted Thompson in 2005, two GMs who built Super Bowl winners in different eras with different core groups.

Soccer-Trump celebrates Messi, revels in Inter Miami's "good looks"

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team to the White House on Thursday, but confessed he had ⁠no idea that one of the world's greatest soccer players was coming — until his son told him. Trump celebrated 2025 Major League Soccer Cup champions Inter Miami in a ceremony that blended athletic prowess and military might, as the president boasted about the United States' ongoing ​operation in Iran.

Predators continue fire sale, trade F Michael Bunting to Stars

The Dallas Stars added another veteran forward for their stretch run Thursday, acquiring forward Michael Bunting from the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick ⁠in the 2026 NHL Draft. Bunting, 30, brings edge and production to a team that's already rolling. He has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games this season and arrives in the final year of his contract, with unrestricted free agency looming after the playoffs.

Report: Seahawks, LB Drake Thomas ⁠agree ​on 2-year deal worth up to $9 million

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are bringing back starting linebacker Drake Thomas, who agreed to a two-year contract with a base of $8 million and incentives for another $1 million, NFL Network reported on Thursday. A pending restricted free agent with the start of the new league year on March 11, Thomas, 26, became a first-year starter in his third season with Seattle. He was in the starting lineup for 14 of 17 regular-season ⁠games and all three playoff games.

Ducks sign forward Ryan Poehling to 4-year deal

Ryan Poehling is staying put in Anaheim after the forward signed a new four-year contract Ducks on Friday. Poehling would have become an unrestricted ⁠free agent this summer. The Ducks did not disclose financial terms, ⁠but multiple media outlets reported that the contract is worth a total of $15 million.

Mavs F Cooper Flagg (foot) set to return Thursday on minutes restriction

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg was cleared for his return from a left midfoot sprain and is in uniform for Thursday's game in Orlando. Flagg, 19, plans to take the court against the Magic on Thursday ‌after missing eight games. The No. 1 ‌overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, who participated in a portion of Tuesday's shootaround, was upgraded from doubtful ​on Tuesday and then listed as questionable prior to Thursday's game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)