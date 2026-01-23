Wall Street Rallies as Tariff Threats Recede

Wall Street indices soared on Thursday, nearing record highs as investors reacted positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw tariff threats against European allies. This move highlighted the resilience of the American economy, with indexes recovering from recent losses connected to geopolitical tensions.

Investors swiftly returned to the markets after Trump's unexpected shift in policy, resulting in significant gains across benchmarks. Noteworthy was the small-cap Russell 2000 index, which hit an all-time high, emphasizing increased risk appetite despite prevailing global uncertainties.

The resurgence comes ahead of a critical earnings season, where results from top companies are expected to confirm if current market valuations are justified. Meanwhile, economic indicators showed consumer spending growth and less-than-expected unemployment claims, reinforcing the economy's ongoing strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)