India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Tensions: A Deep Dive

Amidst escalating military tensions in West Asia and heightened global risks, India's macroeconomic outlook remains robust. A report by Shriram Wealth highlights that the country's foreign reserves, exceeding USD 700 billion, alongside controlled trade deficits, offer a buffer against external economic shocks.

The financial markets have seen immediate repercussions, with a decline in the Nifty 50 and a depreciation of the Rupee. An 8.10 percent surge in crude oil prices due to Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz has hit domestic sectors heavily reliant on oil, such as chemicals and aviation, causing margin pressures.

The Reserve Bank of India's projections for FY26 assume crude oil at USD 70 per barrel and an exchange rate of 88 INR/USD. Shriram Wealth indicates that rises in oil prices and a weaker Rupee could elevate inflation. However, RBI's forex intervention is expected to cap currency depreciation, and eased tensions may stabilize the Rupee, minimizing inflation and growth risks. Historical patterns suggest markets will recover over six months despite initial declines.

The instability in West Asia significantly affects India because of its strategic importance, including a substantial Indian diaspora in the Middle East and notable trade and remittances links.