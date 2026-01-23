Elon Musk's Bold Vision: From Solar Power to Humanoid Robots at Davos

Elon Musk made his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, marking the occasion with a critique of the United States' solar tariffs and unveiling ambitious targets for Tesla. These include plans to sell humanoid robots next year and the pending European approval for self-driving tech within weeks.

In a conversation with World Economic Forum interim co-chair Larry Fink, Musk discussed the future of robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as the economic benefits of reusable rockets. Known for his close ties with former U.S. President Donald Trump and leadership in tech ventures like SpaceX and xAI, Musk emphasized his longstanding interest in science fiction.

Despite breaking ranks with Trump on renewable energy, Musk argued that the United States has enough solar potential to fulfill all its electricity needs, counteracting the boom in energy demands by data centers. However, he criticized high tariff barriers faced by the solar industry, impacting its economic feasibility.

