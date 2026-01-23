Left Menu

Juspay Hits Billion-Dollar Valuation with $50M Funding Boost

Fintech firm Juspay has raised $50 million from WestBridge Capital, achieving a valuation of $1.2 billion. The funds will support global expansion efforts. Juspay reports significant growth, processing over 300 million daily transactions and exceeding an annual Total Payment Volume of $1 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:05 IST
Juspay Hits Billion-Dollar Valuation with $50M Funding Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Juspay, the fintech firm, has successfully raised $50 million in fresh funding from WestBridge Capital, elevating its valuation to $1.2 billion, as announced on Friday.

The newly acquired funds are earmarked for the expansion of Juspay's operations on a global scale. This funding round, composed of both primary and secondary investments, signifies a landmark achievement as the company's value has surged from $900 million last year.

With its annual Total Payment Volume now surpassing $1 trillion, Juspay processes over 300 million daily transactions for a host of major brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, and HSBC. The financial injection also provides liquidity to early investors and employees holding ESOPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assembly polls.

PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assem...

 India
2
BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

 Global
3
Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026