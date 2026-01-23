Juspay Hits Billion-Dollar Valuation with $50M Funding Boost

Juspay, the fintech firm, has successfully raised $50 million in fresh funding from WestBridge Capital, elevating its valuation to $1.2 billion, as announced on Friday.

The newly acquired funds are earmarked for the expansion of Juspay's operations on a global scale. This funding round, composed of both primary and secondary investments, signifies a landmark achievement as the company's value has surged from $900 million last year.

With its annual Total Payment Volume now surpassing $1 trillion, Juspay processes over 300 million daily transactions for a host of major brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, and HSBC. The financial injection also provides liquidity to early investors and employees holding ESOPs.

