Juspay Hits Billion-Dollar Valuation with $50M Funding Boost
Fintech firm Juspay has raised $50 million from WestBridge Capital, achieving a valuation of $1.2 billion. The funds will support global expansion efforts. Juspay reports significant growth, processing over 300 million daily transactions and exceeding an annual Total Payment Volume of $1 trillion.
Juspay, the fintech firm, has successfully raised $50 million in fresh funding from WestBridge Capital, elevating its valuation to $1.2 billion, as announced on Friday.
The newly acquired funds are earmarked for the expansion of Juspay's operations on a global scale. This funding round, composed of both primary and secondary investments, signifies a landmark achievement as the company's value has surged from $900 million last year.
With its annual Total Payment Volume now surpassing $1 trillion, Juspay processes over 300 million daily transactions for a host of major brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, and HSBC. The financial injection also provides liquidity to early investors and employees holding ESOPs.
