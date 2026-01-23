Stepping Up: Royal Navy's Vigilance in the English Channel
The Royal Navy shadowed Russian vessels in the English Channel over two days, coordinating with NATO allies to monitor Russian shipping. Utilizing patrol ships and a Wildcat helicopter, they intercepted the warship Boikiy and an oil tanker. This aligns with efforts to restrict funds backing Russia’s Ukraine invasion.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Royal Navy has undertaken a two-day operation to shadow Russian vessels passing through the English Channel, coordinating closely with NATO allies to enhance surveillance of Russian shipping activities.
A Wildcat helicopter and two patrol ships were mobilized to intercept the Russian warship Boikiy and the oil tanker MT General Skobelev as the ships trekked north, before transferring oversight to a NATO ally.
This operation follows the U.K.'s support for a French mission aimed at boarding a sanctioned Russian oil tanker near the Straits of Gibraltar in an effort to cut off financial resources fueling Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Royal Navy frequently conducts these shadowing missions to guard national security and critical infrastructure from potential threats.
