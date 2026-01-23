Left Menu

Stepping Up: Royal Navy's Vigilance in the English Channel

The Royal Navy shadowed Russian vessels in the English Channel over two days, coordinating with NATO allies to monitor Russian shipping. Utilizing patrol ships and a Wildcat helicopter, they intercepted the warship Boikiy and an oil tanker. This aligns with efforts to restrict funds backing Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:09 IST
Stepping Up: Royal Navy's Vigilance in the English Channel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Royal Navy has undertaken a two-day operation to shadow Russian vessels passing through the English Channel, coordinating closely with NATO allies to enhance surveillance of Russian shipping activities.

A Wildcat helicopter and two patrol ships were mobilized to intercept the Russian warship Boikiy and the oil tanker MT General Skobelev as the ships trekked north, before transferring oversight to a NATO ally.

This operation follows the U.K.'s support for a French mission aimed at boarding a sanctioned Russian oil tanker near the Straits of Gibraltar in an effort to cut off financial resources fueling Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Royal Navy frequently conducts these shadowing missions to guard national security and critical infrastructure from potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global
2
Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

 Global
3
Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

 India
4
Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026