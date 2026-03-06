Left Menu

Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters

Following the outbreak of conflict in Iran, at least five crude oil and two liquefied petroleum gas tankers have left Iranian ports. Despite the Strait of Hormuz largely closing to international shipping, Iranian vessels are moving slowly, with some vessels damaged amid ongoing U.S.-led airstrikes.

06-03-2026
In the wake of U.S.-led airstrikes on Iran starting February 28, Iranian tankers laden with crude oil continue to venture into global waterways. Tracking data reveals at least five tankers departed from Iran's key Kharg Island oil terminal between the end of February and early March.

The geopolitical tensions have resulted in the partial closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz, leaving at least nine vessels damaged. Despite these setbacks, Iran's oil export activities persist, albeit at a reduced pace, according to the U.S. advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran.

Additional insights from TankerTrackers.com confirm that several tankers, including some under U.S. sanctions, like Fortune Gas and Danuta, have set sail. This development comes amid Iran's attempts to maintain its oil supply routes despite military conflicts and international restrictions.

