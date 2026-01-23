Ukraine's Energy Crisis Deepens Amidst Russian Attacks

Ukraine's energy crisis deepened on Friday, following intense Russian airstrikes that resulted in emergency power outages across various regions, according to Kyiv's grid operator.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the country's system faced its toughest day since a major blackout in November 2022. With infrastructure severely damaged, large swathes of the population are left in the cold. Several power facilities are undergoing emergency repairs, after combined drone and missile attacks exacerbated earlier damage.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of Ukraine's leading private energy firm, said conditions approach a humanitarian disaster. Any peace between Russia and Ukraine must halt infrastructure attacks, he stressed. Talks are occurring in Abu Dhabi with EU sending generators to restore critical systems, as the nation's grid grapples with capacity losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)