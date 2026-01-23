Karur Vysya Bank's Profitable Leap: Q3 Net Profit Rises 39% to Rs 690 Crore

Karur Vysya Bank of the South region reported a remarkable 39% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 690 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This is a significant leap from the Rs 496 crore registered in the same period last year.

The bank witnessed a 14.62% rise in its core net interest income, climbing to Rs 1,239 crore, spurred by a 17% increase in loan disbursements. Additionally, there was a notable 15.15% growth in commission and fee-based income.

The financial institution showed a slight improvement in its gross non-performing assets ratio and maintained a solid capital adequacy ratio of 16.05%. The bank's board has also decided to extend the tenure of CEO and MD B Ramesh Babu for two more years.

(With inputs from agencies.)