Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank's Profitable Leap: Q3 Net Profit Rises 39% to Rs 690 Crore

Karur Vysya Bank's net profit surged by 39% to Rs 690 crore in Q3 2025. The bank's net interest income grew by 14.62% due to a significant rise in loans. The institution also saw improvements in fee-based income and non-performing asset ratios, alongside a secure capital adequacy standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:15 IST
Karur Vysya Bank's Profitable Leap: Q3 Net Profit Rises 39% to Rs 690 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karur Vysya Bank of the South region reported a remarkable 39% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 690 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This is a significant leap from the Rs 496 crore registered in the same period last year.

The bank witnessed a 14.62% rise in its core net interest income, climbing to Rs 1,239 crore, spurred by a 17% increase in loan disbursements. Additionally, there was a notable 15.15% growth in commission and fee-based income.

The financial institution showed a slight improvement in its gross non-performing assets ratio and maintained a solid capital adequacy ratio of 16.05%. The bank's board has also decided to extend the tenure of CEO and MD B Ramesh Babu for two more years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

 India
2
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

 India
3
Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

 United Kingdom
4
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026