Empowering Mizoram's Girls: A Call for Unified Action

Mizoram's Home Minister K. Sapdanga has called for stronger inter-departmental collaboration to create a secure and empowering environment for girls. Celebrating National Girl Child Day, he emphasized the need for opportunities devoid of discrimination and recognized 22 girls for their national and international achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:33 IST
Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga
  • Country:
  • India

The Home Minister of Mizoram, K. Sapdanga, has urged for improved cooperation among government departments. The goal is to ensure the promotion of rights and safety for girls, underscoring their empowerment.

This message was shared during National Girl Child Day celebrations, as Mizoram observed the event across the state in advance due to a holiday. Sapdanga highlighted the necessity of fostering a non-discriminatory environment for girls, regardless of their social status.

The celebration honored 22 girls who have achieved national and international acclaim in various fields, representing their noteworthy contributions.

