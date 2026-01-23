Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

A significant weather turnaround in Uttarakhand has rekindled optimism among local farmers and horticulturists. Recent heavy snowfall in the higher elevations and rain in the plains have brought relief to agricultural communities facing a long, detrimental dry spell.

Farmers from Rabi-growing regions report that adequate moisture has returned to the soil, rejuvenating their pea and wheat crops. This development follows concerns over drought-like conditions that threatened to stifle plant growth and potentially decimate yields in areas such as Netri and Mori.

In apple-growing regions, the snowfall has been a crucial factor, easing fears of an adverse impact on bee pollination and fruit setting. Apple producers and traders alike are hopeful for an abundant harvest, given the improved weather conditions.

