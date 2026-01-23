Left Menu

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

French dairy producer Danone recalls specific batches of its baby formula from select European markets due to cereulide toxin contamination, following similar recalls by major firms like Nestle. While Danone insists its products are still safe, evolving food safety guidelines spur caution. Affected formula ingredient originates from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:45 IST
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French food giant Danone announced on Friday the recall of certain batches of baby formula across targeted markets, as concerns about toxin contamination escalate, initially originating with Nestle. Major dairy brands such as Danone, Nestle, and Lactalis are taking precautions following the discovery of cereulide, a toxin linked to nausea and vomiting.

Danone's statement specified a withdrawal from select European markets, involving a limited number of formula batches. While Danone asserts the continued safety of its products, shifting food safety regulations in some regions have necessitated the precautionary measure. Nestle's recall has reportedly impacted products in approximately 70 countries.

Ireland's Food Safety Authority (FSAI) attributed the recalls to potential cereulide presence, discovered in a China-manufactured ingredient. While the affected products, made in Ireland, have been exported to EU countries, the UK, and beyond, none have been distributed in Ireland, Danone confirmed. Notably, cereulide could potentially be fatal, as indicated by investigations in France involving two infants.

