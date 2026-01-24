Hoshiarpur Police Foil Terror Plot with Major Arrests Ahead of Republic Day

In a major counter-terrorism achievement, Hoshiarpur Police, working alongside Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, successfully intercepted a terror cell linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Four operatives were arrested in the Garhshankar area, and authorities seized a substantial cache of arms including 2.5 kilograms of RDX disguised as an improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols, and live ammunition. Initial investigations reveal the IED was intended for a targeted attack on the upcoming Republic Day.

The accused, identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola, were apprehended within the jurisdiction of the Garhshankar police station. According to a post on X by DGP Punjab Police, the terror operation was managed by handlers in the US with links to ISI-backed networks.

An FIR has been lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, with ongoing investigations aimed at uncovering more about the network, funding routes, and potential local supporters.

Security measures have intensified across Hoshiarpur, witnessing heavy police deployment and rigorous checks at public establishments. DSP City Hoshiarpur, Dev Dutt, emphasized the importance of continuous patrolling and advised hotel owners to ensure proper guest identification to avoid legal repercussions, including FIR registration.

The Punjab Police reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling transnational terror and organized crime networks, ensuring the state's peace and safety.