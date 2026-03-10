A U.N. investigation declared on Tuesday that the deportation and movement of Ukrainian children by Russian authorities since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022 constitute crimes against humanity. The Commission announced that these actions target vulnerable children, resulting in irreversible impacts on their lives and futures.

The report, prepared for the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, studied 1,205 children from five Ukrainian regions, revealing that 80% have not returned home. Ukrainian authorities claim that over 19,500 children have been illegally deported or forcibly relocated to Russia and Belarus, contravening the Geneva Conventions.

The U.N. report detailed a systematic pattern of deportations from various areas under Russian occupation. In contrast, Russian authorities deny the allegations, claiming voluntary evacuations from war zones. The situation underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis and international tensions.

