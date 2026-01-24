Left Menu

Italy Urged by U.S. to Join International Stabilization Force for Gaza

The U.S. has reportedly urged Italy to become a founding member of the International Stabilization Force for Gaza. This move, as reported by Bloomberg News citing anonymous sources, signals potential international efforts to stabilize the region. Reuters has not yet verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has reportedly reached out to Italy, seeking its participation as a founding member of the International Stabilization Force for Gaza. According to Bloomberg News, which cited sources familiar with the discussions, this would signify a coordinated international effort to stabilize the region following ongoing tensions.

While Bloomberg shared this development on Saturday, it's worth noting that Reuters has not yet independently verified the account provided by anonymous sources. The proposal underscores the importance placed on collective international intervention in volatile regions like Gaza.

This move comes amid heightened interest in ensuring peace and security in Gaza, with international powers considering various strategies to promote stabilization and governance. Italy's potential involvement would mark a significant step in these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

