Italy Urged by U.S. to Join International Stabilization Force for Gaza

The United States has reportedly reached out to Italy, seeking its participation as a founding member of the International Stabilization Force for Gaza. According to Bloomberg News, which cited sources familiar with the discussions, this would signify a coordinated international effort to stabilize the region following ongoing tensions.

While Bloomberg shared this development on Saturday, it's worth noting that Reuters has not yet independently verified the account provided by anonymous sources. The proposal underscores the importance placed on collective international intervention in volatile regions like Gaza.

This move comes amid heightened interest in ensuring peace and security in Gaza, with international powers considering various strategies to promote stabilization and governance. Italy's potential involvement would mark a significant step in these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)