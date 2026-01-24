Karnataka's Comprehensive Survey Sheds Light on Transgender Population

A recent baseline survey conducted by the Karnataka government's Department of Women and Child Development has revealed that there are 10,365 transgender individuals residing in the state. This comprehensive survey, spanning 31 districts, took place from September 15, 2025, aiming to provide an accurate demographic overview of gender minorities.

Officials highlighted that major concentrations of transgender populations are in Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Urban, among others. The survey serves as a cornerstone for understanding the needs of these communities, ensuring their rehabilitation, and access to governmental welfare benefits.

The report underscores recommendations including priority admissions in hostels, scholarships, exam coaching, and the creation of a Gender Minority Welfare Board. Such initiatives are aimed at addressing issues like social exclusion, discrimination, and facilitating their integration into mainstream society.