Left Menu

Karnataka's Comprehensive Survey Sheds Light on Transgender Population

A baseline survey in Karnataka has identified 10,365 transgender people, conducted by the Department of Women and Child Development. The survey highlights demographic data, social, educational, and economic status of gender minorities, and proposes initiatives for their welfare, rehabilitation, and inclusion in government welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:24 IST
Karnataka's Comprehensive Survey Sheds Light on Transgender Population
  • Country:
  • India

A recent baseline survey conducted by the Karnataka government's Department of Women and Child Development has revealed that there are 10,365 transgender individuals residing in the state. This comprehensive survey, spanning 31 districts, took place from September 15, 2025, aiming to provide an accurate demographic overview of gender minorities.

Officials highlighted that major concentrations of transgender populations are in Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Urban, among others. The survey serves as a cornerstone for understanding the needs of these communities, ensuring their rehabilitation, and access to governmental welfare benefits.

The report underscores recommendations including priority admissions in hostels, scholarships, exam coaching, and the creation of a Gender Minority Welfare Board. Such initiatives are aimed at addressing issues like social exclusion, discrimination, and facilitating their integration into mainstream society.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026