Tragedy in Kabul: Airstrike Hits Drug Rehabilitation Hospital
A Pakistani airstrike targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, resulting in casualties, according to an Afghan Taliban spokesperson. The number of affected individuals remains unspecified. Pakistan's information ministry and military have yet to comment on the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:02 IST
A Pakistani airstrike targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, causing fatalities or injuries, according to an Afghan Taliban spokesperson on Monday.
Details about the casualties remain unconfirmed as officials have yet to disclose specific figures. The lack of immediate response adds to the uncertainty surrounding the incident.
The Pakistani information ministry and military did not immediately reply to requests for comment, leaving questions unanswered in the aftermath of the strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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