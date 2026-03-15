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Telangana's Commitment to Muslim Welfare Amidst Divisive Times

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the state's focus on the Muslim community's welfare during an Iftar event. He highlighted unity and warned against political forces trying to incite division. Significant funds have been allocated for minorities, demonstrating the government's commitment to harmony and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:20 IST
Telangana's Commitment to Muslim Welfare Amidst Divisive Times
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed the Congress government's dedication to Muslim community welfare at a state-hosted Iftar event. Highlighting Ramzan's spiritual significance, he urged unity amidst divisive forces.

Reddy emphasized the need for communal harmony, warning against political entities intent on fostering discord. He reassured the attendees that the government stands with them in solidarity.

By allocating substantial funds to Muslim minorities, the state government demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity and progress, with leaders like Mohammad Azharuddin and MP Asaduddin Owaisi supporting these efforts.

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