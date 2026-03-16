Chandrababu Naidu’s Drive for Minority Welfare in Andhra Pradesh

During a state-organized Iftar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the government's dedication to minority welfare. He noted the commitment to uplift Muslim communities through various economic and political initiatives.

Naidu highlighted numerous welfare measures launched since the NDA coalition assumed office 21 months ago. These include the NTR Bharosa pension scheme and the 'Thalliki Vandanam' educational support program, both aiding thousands of Muslim families.

He emphasized on further steps like ushering Urdu as an official language and supporting Haj pilgrims. Finance corporation for minorities and increased budget for minority welfare were also discussed, while a first aid book by Javed Ashraf was introduced to encourage health awareness in homes.