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Chandrababu Naidu’s Drive for Minority Welfare in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his government's commitment to minority welfare, highlighting initiatives for economic and political advancement of Muslims. He outlined measures like pensions, scholarships, and Urdu promotion. The government also supports Haj pilgrims and aims for increased budget allocation for minority welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:42 IST
Chandrababu Naidu’s Drive for Minority Welfare in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

During a state-organized Iftar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the government's dedication to minority welfare. He noted the commitment to uplift Muslim communities through various economic and political initiatives.

Naidu highlighted numerous welfare measures launched since the NDA coalition assumed office 21 months ago. These include the NTR Bharosa pension scheme and the 'Thalliki Vandanam' educational support program, both aiding thousands of Muslim families.

He emphasized on further steps like ushering Urdu as an official language and supporting Haj pilgrims. Finance corporation for minorities and increased budget for minority welfare were also discussed, while a first aid book by Javed Ashraf was introduced to encourage health awareness in homes.

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