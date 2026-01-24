Governor Celebrates Unity at Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Festivities

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, graced the Formation Day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, held at Vijayawada's Lok Bhavan lawns. His participation underscored the 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' initiative, celebrating national unity and cultural interconnection.

Governor Nazeer highlighted Uttar Pradesh's heritage, citing its landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Mathura, and Triveni Sangam. He also spoke about Varanasi as India's spiritual heartland with deep historical roots. Turning to Dadra Nagar Haveli, he praised its natural beauty, describing it as a serene escape with lush landscapes.

Addressing Daman and Diu, he noted its rich cultural diversity, blending tribal, Indian, Portuguese, and European influences. The event included vibrant cultural performances, showcasing India's artistic diversity and reinforcing the event's message of unity and mutual understanding across regions.