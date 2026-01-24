Bomb Ambush: Police Targeted in Perambalur Chaos

In a shocking turn of events, unidentified attackers launched a near-fatal ambush on a police convoy escorting a notorious gangster in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. The attackers hurled country-made bombs at the convoy, leaving three officers with serious injuries, as confirmed by Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) Balakrishnan. The attack occurred when the police convoy made an unscheduled stop at a roadside spot near Iraiyur village, leading to an unexpected confrontation.

Inspector General Balakrishnan, having visited the injured officers in hospital, asserted that the attack was a targeted attempt to eliminate the gangster under police protection. Despite the sudden attack, the police acted with valor, with a sub-inspector successfully firing warning shots that prompted the assailants to flee in two vehicles.

Amidst political uproar, opposition leaders vehemently criticized the ruling DMK government, highlighting lapses in the state's law and order machinery. Five special police teams have been deployed in a comprehensive search operation, assuring the public of swift justice. The incident has sparked intense debate on the efficacy of current governance under Chief Minister MK Stalin, with critics calling for enhanced police autonomy and action against rising crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)