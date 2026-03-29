Chaos and Claims: Kishori Lal Sharma's Critique of UP's Law and Order

Local Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma raised alarms about Uttar Pradesh's deteriorating law and order, citing unchecked crimes and the dominance of land mafia.

Sharma claims victims often face justice denial, with unregistered FIRs and rampant insecurity for women, despite the government's 'Mission Shakti' program commitments.

Critique extends to developmental neglect in Amethi since 2014, attributing blame to BJP-led governments for infrastructure shortcomings, and urging Congress workers to gear up for upcoming elections using social media tools effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)