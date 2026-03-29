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Chaos and Claims: Kishori Lal Sharma's Critique of UP's Law and Order

Kishori Lal Sharma, an MP from Congress, has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of law and order. He highlighted issues like unregistered FIRs, unsafe conditions for women, and neglected development in Amethi post-2014. He emphasized strengthening social media and organizational efforts ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:48 IST
Chaos and Claims: Kishori Lal Sharma's Critique of UP's Law and Order
Kishori Lal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Local Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma raised alarms about Uttar Pradesh's deteriorating law and order, citing unchecked crimes and the dominance of land mafia.

Sharma claims victims often face justice denial, with unregistered FIRs and rampant insecurity for women, despite the government's 'Mission Shakti' program commitments.

Critique extends to developmental neglect in Amethi since 2014, attributing blame to BJP-led governments for infrastructure shortcomings, and urging Congress workers to gear up for upcoming elections using social media tools effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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