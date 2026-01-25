Nuuk Restores Power Amid Winter Storm Outage

Power was restored early on Sunday in the Greenland capital of Nuuk after a storm led to transmission cable damage that cut off electricity and heating for thousands during a harsh winter night.

According to the Nukissiorfiit utility company, electricity was back online by 4:30 a.m. local time. This incident underscores the vulnerability of the power supply route from the Buksefjord hydropower plant, as it traverses challenging terrain and multiple fjords.

This outage came shortly after the Greenlandic government updated preparedness advice, urging citizens to store essential supplies amid geopolitical tensions over U.S. interest in the Danish territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)