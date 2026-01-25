Left Menu

Nuuk Restores Power Amid Winter Storm Outage

Greenland's capital, Nuuk, restored power after a storm damaged a transmission cable, leaving thousands without electricity through a cold winter night. The outage was resolved early Sunday morning. Residents are accustomed to these events, as harsh weather frequently damages the transmission cable connecting Nuuk to hydropower resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Power was restored early on Sunday in the Greenland capital of Nuuk after a storm led to transmission cable damage that cut off electricity and heating for thousands during a harsh winter night.

According to the Nukissiorfiit utility company, electricity was back online by 4:30 a.m. local time. This incident underscores the vulnerability of the power supply route from the Buksefjord hydropower plant, as it traverses challenging terrain and multiple fjords.

This outage came shortly after the Greenlandic government updated preparedness advice, urging citizens to store essential supplies amid geopolitical tensions over U.S. interest in the Danish territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

