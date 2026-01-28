Left Menu

Pound Retreats: A Currency Clash Amid Trump Comments

After reaching a four-month high, the pound dipped due to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about a weaker dollar. The dollar's decline and strong economic data had initially boosted the pound, but market reactions have since adjusted. Analysts highlight signs of coordinated actions affecting currency markets.

The pound took a step back on Wednesday, following a notable surge to a four-month peak influenced by remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, which intensified investor concerns regarding the dollar.

Sterling decreased 0.44% to $1.3784, after a substantial increase of over 1.2% on Tuesday. This rise brought it to its highest mark since September 2021, as Trump's affirmation of the dollar's "great" value suggested a preference for a weaker currency to make U.S. exports more competitive.

The dollar index reached its lowest level since February 2022 after a 1.2% fall, driven by Trump's unpredictable economic strategies and pressures on the Federal Reserve. Analysts considered the pound's dip a standard market adjustment following its recent rally, noting also the listed potential currency coordination between the U.S. and Japan.

