Pound Retreats: A Currency Clash Amid Trump Comments

The pound took a step back on Wednesday, following a notable surge to a four-month peak influenced by remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, which intensified investor concerns regarding the dollar.

Sterling decreased 0.44% to $1.3784, after a substantial increase of over 1.2% on Tuesday. This rise brought it to its highest mark since September 2021, as Trump's affirmation of the dollar's "great" value suggested a preference for a weaker currency to make U.S. exports more competitive.

The dollar index reached its lowest level since February 2022 after a 1.2% fall, driven by Trump's unpredictable economic strategies and pressures on the Federal Reserve. Analysts considered the pound's dip a standard market adjustment following its recent rally, noting also the listed potential currency coordination between the U.S. and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)