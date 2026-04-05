Diplomacy Amidst Tensions: India Engages in West Asia Crisis Talks
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated with Qatari PM and UAE FM regarding the West Asia conflict affecting global energy supplies. The discussions coincide with increased tensions following threats from the US towards Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil transit.
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in strategic discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan over escalating tensions in West Asia.
The core of the discussions revolved around the potential global energy crisis prompted by the US's renewed threats to Iran, particularly concerning the disputed Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit lane.
India is proactively seeking a swift resolution to the conflict to ensure the smooth flow of energy resources. Diplomatic efforts compete to reopen the Strait, crucial for numerous countries' fuel security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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