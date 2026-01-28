Left Menu

SBI Life Insurance Surges with 5% Profit Hike in Q3 2025

SBI Life Insurance reported a 5% increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 577 crore. Net premium income rose to Rs 30,245 crore. Total income grew to Rs 45,803 crore due to significant investment income, while the solvency ratio slightly declined to 191%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:37 IST
SBI Life Insurance announced a 5% rise in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, achieving Rs 577 crore compared to Rs 551 crore in the same period last year.

The company's net premium income saw a boost, climbing to Rs 30,245 crore from Rs 24,828 crore the previous year, while total income soared to Rs 45,803 crore, thanks to a substantial turnaround in investment earnings.

However, their solvency ratio dropped to 191%, although it remains above the regulatory benchmark. Additionally, the firm's Assets Under Management exhibited significant growth, advancing by 19% over the year.

