Mamata Banerjee Takes Stand Against SIR, Plans Delhi Crusade
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to take her protest against the SIR exercise to Delhi, despite delaying her travel due to a tragic fire incident. She intends to meet the Chief Election Commissioner and opposition leaders to oppose the SIR, which she claims is a backdoor implementation of NRC.
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has vowed to bring her protest against the ongoing SIR exercise to the nation's capital, Delhi. Her travel plans faced last-minute changes following a devastating fire incident in Kolkata.
Speaking at a public meeting in Singur, Banerjee expressed her determination to challenge the alleged backdoor implementation of the NRC, calling the exercise an unspeakable harassment by the Election Commission and BJP. She plans to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging widespread opposition support.
The TMC leader emphasized the significance of her presence in Singur, citing its role in her political rise. She reassured her supporters that her eventual trip to Delhi would further their struggle for rights. Banerjee's statements underscore her unwavering resolve against what she perceives as a violation of civil rights.
