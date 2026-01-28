Major Drug Bust: Police Nab 10 in Inter-State Trafficking Operation

Police have successfully arrested 10 members of an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate, capturing a significant quantity of illegal narcotics worth an estimated Rs 4 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, Amruthahalli police apprehended four suspects on January 19 near the Jakkur railway track, where they were allegedly attempting to distribute banned substances. The seizure included 3 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 500 LSD strips, and 10 kg of ganja, along with two cars, 14 mobile phones, and Rs 36,000 in cash.

Following detailed interrogations, investigations revealed that the accused procured drugs at low prices from unidentified sources overseas and in other states to sell at higher rates locally. This intelligence led to the capture of five additional suspects on January 20 in Kaggalipura and one more individual along Mysuru Road on January 22, further disrupting the gang's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)