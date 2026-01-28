Strategic Dialogues: Odisha Congress Eyes Coalition for Rajya Sabha Polls

As the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha draw near, Congress state president Bhakta Charan Das has expressed his intent to meet BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. The meeting aims to explore potential collaborations for the fourth seat in the upcoming polls.

Four Rajya Sabha members, including two from BJD and two from BJP, will retire on April 2. The polls present a strategic conundrum, as no party has sufficient numbers to secure the fourth seat independently. The BJP is expected to secure two seats, with BJD predicted to win one, leaving the fourth contested.

Despite BJP's power with 79 MLAs and BJD's 48, combined strengths still fall short for an outright fourth seat capture. Talks of coalition have surfaced, posing the possibility of a Congress and BJD alliance, although Naveen Patnaik's "anti-Congress" stance frames uncertainty around such discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)