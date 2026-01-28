Left Menu

Strategic Dialogues: Odisha Congress Eyes Coalition for Rajya Sabha Polls

As Odisha's Rajya Sabha polls approach, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das seeks a meeting with BJD chief Naveen Patnaik to discuss coalition possibilities for the fourth seat. The polls could result in strategic alliances, as no party independently holds enough strength to capture the fourth seat.

  • India

As the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha draw near, Congress state president Bhakta Charan Das has expressed his intent to meet BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. The meeting aims to explore potential collaborations for the fourth seat in the upcoming polls.

Four Rajya Sabha members, including two from BJD and two from BJP, will retire on April 2. The polls present a strategic conundrum, as no party has sufficient numbers to secure the fourth seat independently. The BJP is expected to secure two seats, with BJD predicted to win one, leaving the fourth contested.

Despite BJP's power with 79 MLAs and BJD's 48, combined strengths still fall short for an outright fourth seat capture. Talks of coalition have surfaced, posing the possibility of a Congress and BJD alliance, although Naveen Patnaik's "anti-Congress" stance frames uncertainty around such discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

