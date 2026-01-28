Left Menu

Revamping the Battlefield: VFJ's Successful Overhaul of T-72 Tanks

Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) has successfully completed the pilot overhaul of two T-72 tanks for the Indian Army, spearheading a project to meet increasing demands. This initiative highlights VFJ's capacity to meet technical and quality standards, reinforcing AVNL's commitment to efficiency in tank overhauls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's operational capability received a boost as two T-72 tanks overhauled under a pilot project by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) were officially flagged off. The project is part of an initiative by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) to meet growing demands for tank overhauls.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustainment, marked the completion of the overhauls, highlighting VFJ's expanded role in enhancing existing facilities at Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), also under AVNL. The pilot overhaul by VFJ underscores its adherence to stringent technical and quality standards set by the Indian Army.

Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD of AVNL, extended his congratulations to the VFJ team for their timely completion of the project. Lieutenant General Aujla applauded the team for their capability and readiness, signaling confidence in VFJ's ability to handle future tank overhauls efficiently.

