Revamping the Battlefield: VFJ's Successful Overhaul of T-72 Tanks

The Indian Army's operational capability received a boost as two T-72 tanks overhauled under a pilot project by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) were officially flagged off. The project is part of an initiative by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) to meet growing demands for tank overhauls.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustainment, marked the completion of the overhauls, highlighting VFJ's expanded role in enhancing existing facilities at Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), also under AVNL. The pilot overhaul by VFJ underscores its adherence to stringent technical and quality standards set by the Indian Army.

Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD of AVNL, extended his congratulations to the VFJ team for their timely completion of the project. Lieutenant General Aujla applauded the team for their capability and readiness, signaling confidence in VFJ's ability to handle future tank overhauls efficiently.