UPDATE 1-Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no reports of damage

​A 5.6 ​magnitude earthquake struck ‌just off ​the coast of Taiwan's northeastern county ‌of Yilan on Tuesday, the island's weather administration said, with no reports of damage.

The quake ‌briefly shook buildings in the ‌capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 66.8 km (41.5 miles), the weather administration said. The ⁠fire ​department said ⁠the quake's epicentre was 16.9 km (10.5 miles) ⁠from the county government seat and ​in coastal waters.

Taiwan lies near the junction ⁠of two tectonic plates and is prone ⁠to ​earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in a quake in ⁠southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude ⁠quake ⁠killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)