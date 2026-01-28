Neuralink Trials: A Glimpse Into the Future of Brain Technology
Neuralink has announced the enrollment of 21 participants in its worldwide clinical trials. This significant milestone marks a step forward in the company's endeavor to revolutionize brain-machine interface technology.
This development symbolizes a major stride in the company's journey toward advancing the integration of technology and human brain functions.
With further updates anticipated, Neuralink continues to capture the world's attention as it attempts to reshape neurological treatments and communication.
