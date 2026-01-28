Juventus Secures Temporary Transfer of Douglas Luiz to Aston Villa

Juventus Football Club has finalized a temporary transfer deal with Aston Villa concerning Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. The agreement, scheduled to last until June 30, 2026, will see Juventus receiving a €2 million fee.

According to the terms of the contract, Aston Villa retains the option to secure a permanent transfer for Luiz, priced at €25 million.

An additional €3.5 million may be added to the transaction based on the achievement of specific performance-related objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)