Juventus Secures Temporary Transfer of Douglas Luiz to Aston Villa
Juventus FC has reached a temporary transfer agreement with Aston Villa for player Douglas Luiz. The loan is effective until June 30, 2026, with a potential purchase option set at €25 million. The fee may increase by up to €3.5 million based on performance objectives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:35 IST
Juventus Football Club has finalized a temporary transfer deal with Aston Villa concerning Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. The agreement, scheduled to last until June 30, 2026, will see Juventus receiving a €2 million fee.
According to the terms of the contract, Aston Villa retains the option to secure a permanent transfer for Luiz, priced at €25 million.
An additional €3.5 million may be added to the transaction based on the achievement of specific performance-related objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)